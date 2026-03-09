Toyota Rumion gets cheaper: New base variant launched at Rs 9.56 lakh

2026 Toyota Rumion: Toyota has expanded the Toyota Rumion lineup in India with a new entry-level 'E' trim. It is priced at Rs 9.56 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Rumion range more accessible for buyers looking for a budget-friendly MPV. The new E trim is positioned below the S petrol-manual variant. The S trim costs Rs 10.51 lakh, which means the new base model is Rs 95,000 cheaper.

With the addition of the E trim, the Rumion lineup now starts at Rs 9.56 lakh. The G petrol-manual variant is priced at Rs 11.64 lakh, while the V petrol-manual is available at Rs 12.39 lakh. Buyers who prefer an automatic gearbox can choose from variants priced between Rs 12.05 lakh and Rs 13.86 lakh.

For those looking for a more fuel-efficient option, Toyota also offers a CNG version. The S CNG variant is priced at Rs 11.40 lakh. All aforementioned prices are ex-showroom. Even though it is the most affordable version in the lineup, the E trim still offers several useful features.

Features

It comes with power windows for all four doors, rear parking sensors, hill hold assist and six airbags for safety. Other features include LED tail lamps and projector halogen headlamps. However, being the entry-level version, it does miss out on a few features that are available in higher variants.

For example, the E trim does not get an audio system, rear AC vents, ABS with EBD and brake assist. These features are available starting from the S variant.

Engine

Under the hood, the Rumion continues with the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine produces 103 bhp of power and 137 Nm of torque. The new E trim is available only with a 5-speed manual gearbox. Higher variants also offer a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

Toyota also provides a CNG option using the same engine paired with a factory-fitted CNG kit. In this version, the engine produces 88 bhp and 121.5 Nm of torque.

Mileage

Fuel efficiency remains one of the strong points of the Rumion. Toyota claims the petrol version can deliver around 20.51 kmpl. The CNG variant offers even better efficiency. According to the company, it can deliver up to 26.11 km per kg.