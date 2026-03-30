Toyota testing new Fortuner: Likely to feature ADAS, new design and more

2026 Toyota Fortuner: Toyota has started testing the next-generation Fortuner in Thailand. The SUV was recently spotted on public roads wearing heavy camouflage. This clearly points to a full generation change, not just a small facelift. The current Fortuner has been around for almost a decade, so a proper update was expected. Even though the test car was fully camouflaged, a few design changes were easy to notice.

The new Fortuner looks more upright. It seems wider and gets a flatter bonnet. The overall shape still feels familiar, but with a tougher stance. At the front, big changes are expected. The SUV could get a split headlamp setup, similar to the new Hilux. Slim LED DRLs may sit on top, while the main headlights could be placed lower. The grille looks larger, and the bumper has been redesigned with fog lamps placed lower down.

The rear appears more squared off than before. The tail-lamps could be slimmer and may even get a connected light bar. The bumper design is also expected to be new. Interior details were not fully visible. But a major upgrade is likely. The new Fortuner could get a fully digital instrument cluster and a bigger touchscreen, possibly around 12.3 inches.

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The spy shots also show ADAS radar module integrated into the lower bumper and a camera mounted behind the windscreen. This means features like lane assist and collision warning could finally be offered. Other expected features include a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, ventilated seats and improved connected tech.

Under the hood, things may stay familiar. The Fortuner is likely to continue with its 2.7-litre petrol and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The diesel engine could keep the 48V mild-hybrid system, already seen on the Fortuner Neo Drive. Manual and automatic gearbox options may continue, along with 4x4 variants.

Globally, Toyota is working on more electrified options. But for India, the focus is expected to remain on petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid support. A global debut of the new Toyota Fortuner may happen around mid-2026. The launch in India is likely by late 2026 or early 2027.