Toyota to build new vehicle manufacturing plant in Maharashtra - Details
With the addition of the new Maharashtra facility, Toyota aims to improve production flexibility and prepare for future demand growth in India and nearby markets.
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Bangalore: Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced plans to set up a new vehicle manufacturing plant in Maharashtra. According to the company, the new facility will come up in the Bidkin Industrial Area with plans to start production in the first half of 2029. The company says the new plant will help strengthen its presence in India while also supporting exports to nearby international markets.
Model to be produced
Toyota has confirmed that the new plant will manufacture a new SUV model. The facility will have an annual production capacity of 1 lakh vehicles. The upcoming factory will include major manufacturing operations such as stamping, welding, painting and final assembly.
Number of employees
The company says the new Maharashtra plant could employ around 2,800 people during the initial phase of operations. Toyota also mentioned that the project will contribute to the growth of India’s automobile industry and support local communities in the region.
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Overview of the new plant
Location: Bidkin Industrial Area, Maharashtra, India
Planned start of production: First half of 2029
Production capacity: 100,000 vehicles/year
Number of employees: Approx. 2,800
Main processes: Stamping, welding, painting, assembly
Model to be produced: New SUV
Official statement
Toyota, in an official statement, said, "The new plant will be positioned to steadily deliver vehicles not only to customers in India but also to customers in surrounding regions."
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It further said, "Through the new plant, and with the continued support of many stakeholders and local communities, Toyota will continue to contribute to the development of India’s automotive industry and society."
Manufacturing plants
Toyota already operates two manufacturing plants in Bidadi, Karnataka. These plants currently produce models such as the Innova HyCross, Fortuner, Legender, Camry Hybrid, Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Hilux.
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