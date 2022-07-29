Think of SUVs with bulletproof reliability, and the name Toyota will bomb your mind if you’ve even remotely heard of names like the Land Cruiser, Fortuner, 4Runner and likes. The company has been selling some of its offerings in our market. They are undoubtedly praised for their reliable nature. For the same reason, the Indian audience has always looked up to the brand for more affordable and reliable products in the SUV business. Well, it seems like Toyota is finally answering the demand of the Indian market as it prepares to launch 4 new SUVs in India. Read the list to know about them.

New Toyota Urban Cruiser

The Urban Cruiser is one of the best-selling models of Toyota in India. Based on Maruti Suzuki’s Brezza, it is highly praised by the Indian audience, and since the Brezza has recently received a major update, the Urban Cruiser is ready to follow suit. The test mule of the updated Toyota Urban Cruiser has been snapped off lately, and it confirms the SUVs arrival in a rejuvenated form.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

The recently unveiled mid-size SUV - Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder will be another high-riding vehicle from Toyota’s stable in India. The Hyryder comes with two powertrain choices - 1.5L petrol with mild-hybrid tech and 1.5L Atkinson cycle motor with a strong-hybrid setup. Furthermore, the SUV will come with a slew of first-in-segment features. The Hyryder is confirmed to officially go on sale by August 16 this year.

Toyota RAV4 Hybrid

Toyota has earlier launched products that run on a series hybrid setup. The market has received them warmly. This time around, Toyota is planning to launch the RAV4 Hybrid in our market. In the international markets, the RAV4 Hybrid is one of the most celebrated models of the Japanese brand for its reliability and frugality. The RAV4 will come to the Indian market via CBU unit under the limited unit import rule. As of now, the company hasn’t confirmed the official launch date of the SUV.

Toyota Land Cruiser 300 Series

The new Toyota Land Cruiser (codenamed - LC300) is out on sale in international markets. The full-size luxury SUV is slated to come to our shores by the end of this year. The 300 Series Land Cruiser will rival the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLS, BMW X7, and Range Rover.