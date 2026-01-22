Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella: 6 things you need to know

Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Details: Toyota has officially introduced the Urban Cruiser Ebella, marking its first electric car for the Indian market. This new EV is based on the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e Vitara but comes with visible Toyota-specific updates. If you are considering Toyota’s new electric midsize SUV, here are 6 things you need to know.

Price announcement

Toyota has started accepting bookings for the Urban Cruiser Ebella. It will be sold in three variants: E1, E2, and E3. The company has said that official prices will be revealed in the coming weeks. The price range is expected to fall between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 24 lakh (ex-showroom).

Design highlights

Although the Ebella shares its platform with the e Vitara, Toyota has given it a distinct look, especially at the front. It features a unique fascia with triangular LED headlights, eyebrow-like DRLs, plenty of gloss black finish, slim vertical air intakes, and a subtle silver skid plate.

From the side, the similarities are more obvious. It rides on 18-inch aero-style alloy wheels, the same as the e Vitara. The heavy body cladding, sloping roofline, hidden rear door handles, and rear bumper design remain unchanged. At the rear, however, the light bar gets a different LED pattern.

Colour options

The Urban Cruiser Ebella is offered in five monotone colours: Bluish Black, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Gaming Grey, and Sportin Red. There are also four dual-tone options with a black roof, including Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Land Breeze Green, and Sportin Red.

Features

Inside, the Ebella is nearly identical to the e Vitara, apart from Toyota branding and software tweaks. It offers a 10.25-inch touchscreen, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 10.1-inch digital cluster, fixed glass roof, powered driver seat, JBL audio system, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and more.

Battery options

Toyota will offer two LFP battery packs with Ebella: 49kWh and 61kWh. Both power a front-mounted electric motor. The smaller battery produces 144hp, while the larger one delivers 174hp. Torque remains the same at 189Nm. The claimed range is 440km for the 49kWh version and 543km for the 61kWh variant. Both battery packs come with an 8-year warranty.

Rivals

In the electric midsize SUV space, the Urban Cruiser Ebella will compete with the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, Tata Curvv EV, VinFast VF6, MG ZS EV, and the upcoming Maruti e Vitara.