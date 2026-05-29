Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella vs Maruti Suzuki e Vitara: Which electric SUV is better to buy? Price and all specs compared

Urban Cruiser Ebella vs e Vitara: Two electric SUVs, one shared platform, and a buying decision that could define your next five years on the road. Maruti Suzuki and Toyota have deepened their partnership in India, entering the electric vehicle space with two closely related compact electric SUVs – the Maruti e Vitara and the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella. Both launched in 2026 and compete head-to-head in India's fastest-growing EV segment. Here is a detailed comparison of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella and the Maruti e Vitara:

Urban Cruiser Ebella vs e Vitara: Prices and key specs

The Maruti e Vitara starts at Rs 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the Delta 49 kWh variant, going up to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Alpha 61 kWh. Toyota's Urban Cruiser Ebella top-spec E3 variant is priced at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), while prices for the lower E1 and E2 variants are yet to be announced. That is a notable gap, and it matters when both cars share the same core mechanicals.

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Spec Urban Cruiser Ebella e Vitara Starting price Rs 23.60 lakh (top variant) Rs 20 lakh (top variant) Battery options 49 kWh/61 kWh 49 kWh/61 kWh Power output 142 bhp/172 bhp 142 bhp/172 bhp Torque 189 Nm 192 Nm ARAI range (61 kWh) 543 km 543 km ARAI range (49 kWh) 440 km 440 km Boot space 310 litres 310 litres Airbags 7 airbags 6+driver knee Audio JBL (10-speaker) Infinity by Harman (10-speaker) Wheelbase 2,700 mm 2,700 mm

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Urban Cruiser Ebella vs e Vitara: Design and interior

The Maruti e Vitara features Y-shaped LED DRLs and heavy plastic cladding on the bumper, while the Ebella uses segmented DRLs and a smoother bumper layout. Fog lamps are only available on the Maruti. In profile, the two look nearly identical.

Inside, aside from the logos of the respective brands, everything else is identical – including the brown-and-black colour scheme and a squarish two-spoke steering wheel. Both cars feature ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, sliding and reclining rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a 10.1-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Urban Cruiser Ebella vs e Vitara: Safety

Both cars are well-equipped in terms of safety. They offer ventilated front seats, an electric driver's seat, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera, and wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

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Which electric SUV is better to buy?

If brand reputation, service support, and pricing matter most to you, the e Vitara may feel like a more practical choice, offering good range, Maruti’s wide service network, and a familiar ownership experience.

On the other hand, buyers who value Toyota’s warranty support, including an eight-year battery warranty and Battery-as-a-Service options, may prefer the Ebella, even at a higher price. However, the final choice depends on the individual preferences of buyers.