Toyota Urban Cruiser EV India Launch: Expected Price, Battery, Range, Performance And Key Features Explained

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV: The Japanese automaker Toyota is set to launch the Urban Cruiser EV in India on January 20, marking its first-ever electric vehicle for the Indian market. The electric SUV is based on the Maruti e Vitara and will enter the fast-growing midsize electric SUV segment in India.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV is expected to be priced between Rs 19 lakh and Rs 25 lakh (ex-showroom), similar to the Maruti e Vitara. It will compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Creta Electric, Mahindra BE 6, MG ZS EV, Tata Curvv EV, VinFast VF6, and the Maruti e Vitara.