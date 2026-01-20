Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: Price, Battery, Range, Features, Performance Compared; Which CAR Should You Buy?

Advertisement
AUTO NEWS

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric are aimed at buyers looking for practical, feature-rich EVs, but they differ in range, features, safety technology and performance.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 20, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV vs Hyundai Creta EV: The electric SUV market in India is quickly expanding, with several new vehicles being launched. One of the latest models introduced by Toyota India, the Urban Cruiser Ebella EV, is grabbing attention in the auto market as it is Toyota’s first electric vehicle for the Indian market.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV and the Hyundai Creta Electric are aimed at buyers looking for practical, feature-rich EVs, but they differ in range, features, safety technology and performance. Here is a closer look at how these two electric SUVs compare:

Battery, Range And Performance

The Toyota Urban Cruiser EV, launched on January 20, 2026, offers two battery options: a 49 kWh pack and a larger 61 kWh pack. The bigger battery version delivers a claimed range of up to 543 km on a single charge under the ARAI cycle, making it one of the longest-range EVs in its segment.

The Hyundai Creta Electric also comes with two battery options. The larger 51.4 kWh battery offers a claimed range of 473 km, while the smaller 42 kWh version provides around 390 km per charge. Both models support fast charging as well as home AC charging.

In terms of power output, the Creta EV’s long-range variant produces about 171 PS, while the Urban Cruiser EV’s larger battery version is rated at around 174 PS.

