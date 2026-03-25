Toyota's smallest Land Cruiser is here - India launch confirmed?

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ launched in Thailand: Toyota has officially introduced the Land Cruiser FJ in Thailand, months after its global reveal in October 2025. This new model is the smallest SUV in the Land Cruiser family. It is currently being built in Thailand, with plans to start production in India at a later stage. In Thailand, the SUV is offered in a single fully-loaded variant, priced at 1,269,000 THB (around Rs 36.5 lakh).

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Engine

Under the hood, the Land Cruiser FJ gets a 2.7-litre petrol engine. It produces 166 PS of power and 245 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a 6-speed automatic gearbox with sequential shift. The SUV comes with a part-time four-wheel-drive system and also gets a rear differential lock, making it capable off-road. It rides on 18-inch wheels with 265/60 tyres.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Dimensions

In terms of size, the SUV measures 4,610 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, and 1,890 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2,580 mm. The ladder-frame SUV offers a ground clearance of 245 mm, which should help in rough terrain. The design is bold and boxy, giving it a strong road presence. Key highlights include LED projector headlamps, body cladding, running boards, and a spare wheel mounted on the tailgate.

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Toyota Land Cruiser FJ Colours and Features

The SUV offers three colour options: Smoky Blue, Platinum White Pearl Mica, and Ash. Inside, the cabin gets a 12.3-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster, cruise control and dual-zone climate control. Other features include a leather-wrapped steering wheel, USB Type-C ports, an auto-dimming IRVM, and a PM 2.5 air filter.

On the safety front, the SUV comes well-equipped, featuring 7 airbags, a 360-degree camera, traction control system, vehicle stability control, hill-start assist, parking sensors (front and rear), and a tyre pressure monitoring system. It also offers a full suite of ADAS features.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ India Launch

For India, the Land Cruiser FJ is expected to arrive in 2028. It will be locally manufactured at Toyota’s upcoming plant in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.