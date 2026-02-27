Advertisement
NewsAutoTriumph 350cc bikes set to launch in April: What’s expected, what will be offered new?
AUTO NEWS

Triumph 350cc bikes set to launch in April: What’s expected, what will be offered new?

Triumph 350cc bikes: The move to introduce 350cc motorcycles comes after changes under the revised GST 2.0 framework. Motorcycles above the 350cc bracket attract a higher 40% tax slab.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2026, 02:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Triumph 350cc bikes set to launch in April: What's expected, what will be offered new?

Triumph 350cc bikes: Triumph Motorcycles is preparing to introduce a new range of 350cc bikes in India in April 2026. The announcement was recently made by Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director and CEO of Bajaj Auto, during an interview with CNBC. The upcoming launch marks a new phase in the Bajaj–Triumph partnership, which has already brought models like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 to the Indian market.

Why the shift to 350cc?

The move to introduce 350cc motorcycles comes after changes under the revised GST 2.0 framework. Motorcycles above the 350cc bracket attract a higher 40% tax slab. Currently, models like the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 sit above this limit.

By reducing the engine capacity to 350cc, Triumph aims to make its motorcycles more competitively priced in India. This strategic shift would likely help the company to attract more buyers in the mid-capacity segment while maintaining its premium positioning.

What will it offer?

The upcoming 350cc motorcycles are expected to be based on the existing 399cc single-cylinder platform that powers the current 400 range. The new engine will likely retain the same architecture but with a reduced bore to bring down the cubic capacity. The stroke is expected to remain unchanged.

Triumph is also likely to recalibrate the engine to deliver a different riding character. The 350cc version is expected to offer a more usable spread of torque, especially in the low and mid-range, making it more practical for everyday riding conditions.

(Also Read: Mahindra's next big Electric SUV confirmed, but launch delayed to 2027)

What about 400cc models?

There is no official confirmation about discontinuing the 400cc models. Bajaj Auto has indicated that the 400 range will continue to be manufactured in India, especially as these motorcycles are also exported to international markets.

With the new 350cc platform, Triumph is expected to offer distinct tuning and mechanical tweaks, similar to the differentiation seen between the Speed 400 and Speed T4.

