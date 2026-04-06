Triumph Tracker 400 launched at Rs… with flat track racing inspired design, 349 cc engine, and more
Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the new Triumph Tracker 400 in India at a price of Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom). It is positioned as a flat track-inspired road motorcycle.
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Triumph Tracker 400: Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the new Triumph Tracker 400 in India at a price of Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model gets a fresh body style to the brand’s small-capacity lineup and is positioned as a flat track-inspired road motorcycle.
The Tracker 400 comes with a revised 349cc engine, derived from the earlier 398cc KTM-based unit. The reduction in displacement allows the motorcycle to fall under a lower 18 percent tax bracket, compared to the previous 40 percent. This has been achieved by retaining the bore while shortening the stroke.
Mechanically, the bike produces 40 PS at 8,750 rpm and 32 Nm of torque, in line with the Triumph Thruxton 400. The engine is tuned to offer a balance between responsive performance and everyday usability.
Flat-track inspired styling
The Tracker 400 features a design inspired by flat-track racing. It gets a flat, long single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, and a compact headlamp cover. Other design highlights include number plate-style side panels, a slim yet muscular fuel tank, and an upright riding posture.
Additional styling elements include a sculpted fuel tank with knee recesses, a small flyscreen, and a colour-matched seat cowl. The bike also features a distinctive number board displaying “400”, along with racing stripes and graphic detailing across the bodywork.
(Also Read: Royal Enfield Hunter 350 base premium: Launched at Rs…, gets 2 new colours and more)
Hardware and dimensions
The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, fitted with MRF REVZ FD1 tyres. It is equipped with upside-down (USD) front forks and a rear monoshock suspension setup. Weighing 181 kg, it is slightly heavier than the Speed 400 by around 2 kg.
The rear section includes a simple rectangular LED tail-light, and some components appear to be shared with the Thruxton 400. The Tracker 400 is offered in three colour options: white with red, yellow with black, and black with red.
With the launch of Tracker 400, Triumph Motorcycles aims to put themselves competitive in the 350cc bike segment.
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