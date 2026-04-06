Triumph Tracker 400 launched at Rs… with flat track racing inspired design, 349 cc engine, and more

Triumph Tracker 400: Triumph Motorcycles has introduced the new Triumph Tracker 400 in India at a price of Rs 2.46 lakh (ex-showroom). The new model gets a fresh body style to the brand’s small-capacity lineup and is positioned as a flat track-inspired road motorcycle.

The Tracker 400 comes with a revised 349cc engine, derived from the earlier 398cc KTM-based unit. The reduction in displacement allows the motorcycle to fall under a lower 18 percent tax bracket, compared to the previous 40 percent. This has been achieved by retaining the bore while shortening the stroke.

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Mechanically, the bike produces 40 PS at 8,750 rpm and 32 Nm of torque, in line with the Triumph Thruxton 400. The engine is tuned to offer a balance between responsive performance and everyday usability.

Flat-track inspired styling

The Tracker 400 features a design inspired by flat-track racing. It gets a flat, long single-piece seat, a wide handlebar, and a compact headlamp cover. Other design highlights include number plate-style side panels, a slim yet muscular fuel tank, and an upright riding posture.

Additional styling elements include a sculpted fuel tank with knee recesses, a small flyscreen, and a colour-matched seat cowl. The bike also features a distinctive number board displaying “400”, along with racing stripes and graphic detailing across the bodywork.

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Hardware and dimensions

The motorcycle rides on 17-inch wheels at both ends, fitted with MRF REVZ FD1 tyres. It is equipped with upside-down (USD) front forks and a rear monoshock suspension setup. Weighing 181 kg, it is slightly heavier than the Speed 400 by around 2 kg.

The rear section includes a simple rectangular LED tail-light, and some components appear to be shared with the Thruxton 400. The Tracker 400 is offered in three colour options: white with red, yellow with black, and black with red.

With the launch of Tracker 400, Triumph Motorcycles aims to put themselves competitive in the 350cc bike segment.