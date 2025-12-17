Triumph Unveils Tracker 400: More Powerful Than Speed 400, UK Launch In 2026

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled the Tracker 400, expanding its 400cc Modern Classics lineup, which has been confirmed for launch in the UK as a 2026 model. Inspired by flat-track racing, the new motorcycle introduces a fresh body style.

The Triumph Tracker 400 features a clean, stripped-back look influenced by flat-track race bikes. It gets a boxy, redesigned fuel tank, a small flyscreen, number-board-style side panels, and a colour-matched seat cowl. The rear section, including the simple rectangular LED tail-light and the seat, appears to be shared with the Thruxton 400, giving it a sporty appearance.

Engine and Performance

The Tracker 400 is powered by a 398cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled TR-series engine. In this model, the engine produces 42hp at 9,000rpm, which is 2hp more than the Speed 400 and matches the output of the Thruxton 400. Torque remains unchanged at 37.5Nm, and the motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Chassis, Weight and Dimensions

The Tracker 400 is more closely related to the Speed 400 than the Scrambler 400 in terms of its mechanical layout. It has a kerb weight of 173kg, making it 3kg heavier than the UK-spec Speed 400. The bike also features a slightly sharper rake angle of 24.4 degrees, compared to the Speed 400’s 24.6 degrees. Both wheels measure 17 inches, with a 150-section rear tyre.

Seat Height and Braking

The seat height on the Tracker 400 stands at 805mm, which is taller than the Speed 400’s 790mm. Braking hardware is shared with the Speed 400, consisting of a 300mm front disc and a 230mm rear disc, ensuring familiar stopping performance.

Although the Tracker 400 has been unveiled in the UK, it is unlikely to be launched in India. As of now, Triumph’s India portfolio is expected to continue focusing on the Speed 400 and Scrambler 400.