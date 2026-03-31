TVS Apache RTR 160 4V launched at Rs 1.25 lakh with three ride modes; Check engine, tech and safety

TVS Apache RTR 160 4V: TVS Motor Company has launched the updated 2026 version of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, introducing several feature upgrades across its range. The bike is priced at Rs 1.25 lakh, making it a good option in the 160cc performance segment.

The motorcycle continues to be powered by a 159.7cc, 4-valve engine. It produces 17.55 PS of power and uses RT-Fi technology, which helps improve throttle response and ensures better fuel combustion. This setup is designed to offer consistent performance in different riding conditions.

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Multiple ride modes

The 2026 Apache RTR 160 4V comes with three ride modes – Sport, Urban, and Rain. Riders can switch between these modes easily, and each one adjusts engine performance and ABS response to suit road conditions and riding styles.

The bike now features new Class-D projector headlamps that provide brighter and wider illumination for better night visibility. It also gets LED turn signal lamps and signature LED light blades, enhancing both safety and styling.

Handling and chassis

The motorcycle is built on a patented double cradle chassis, developed using Multi-Body Dynamics. This setup improves stability and handling. The hydroformed handlebar is designed to reduce fatigue and provide better control, especially during long rides or cornering.

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Exhaust and tyres

The racing bullpup exhaust is lighter and delivers the signature Apache sound. The rear radial tyres provide improved grip and stability, helping riders maintain control at higher speeds and while cornering.

Technology and safety

A major highlight of the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V is the advanced 5-inch TFT cluster. It offers features like turn-by-turn navigation, ride analytics, and smartphone connectivity. The bike also comes equipped with a traction control system that helps prevent wheel spin and improves safety.

Overall, the updated Apache RTR 160 4V brings a mix of performance, technology, and design improvements, making it a strong contender in its segment.