TVS CNG Scooter: Expected Launch, Mileage, Features And Specs

TVS CNG Scooter: TVS Motor Company is gearing up to launch several new two-wheelers in the coming years, including electric scooters, bikes, and even a CNG-powered scooter. The company recently revealed that a few of its upcoming EVs are in their final stages of development, and at least one of them is likely to be launched between July and September 2025.

Although TVS hasn’t shared specific details, the new EVs are likely to be the more affordable variants of the iQube electric scooter. On the motorcycle side, the lineup is expected to include the TVS RTX 300 adventure bike along with the introduction of the Norton motorcycle brand by the end of 2025.

TVS CNG Scooter

Another big launch in the pipeline is the TVS CNG scooter. The company showcased a concept version of the Jupiter CNG at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo in January. Based on the Jupiter 125, the scooter is equipped with a bi-fuel system that enables it to run on both petrol and CNG. It is expected to be launched in late 2025 or early 2026.

TVS CNG Scooter: Engine And Gearbox

Powering the Jupiter CNG is a 124.8cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that produces 7.2bhp and 9.4Nm of torque, mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The scooter gets a 1.4kg CNG tank under the seat and a 2-litre petrol tank placed in the floorboard, with the fuel filler in the front apron.

TVS CNG Scooter: Mileage

Being a CNG scooter, its biggest advantage is fuel economy. TVS claims it can deliver up to 84km/kg when running on CNG, with a total range of 226km using both fuel sources.

It gets an LED headlamp, updated switchgear, a side stand alert, a semi-digital instrument cluster, USB charging port at the front, and a multi-function lock system. However, there might be some changes in the final production version.