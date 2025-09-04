TVS NTORQ 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh - Key Features And Specifications

Bengaluru: TVS has launched the new NTORQ 150 in India at an introductory price of Rs 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available in two variants - standard and TFT cluster. Color choices include Stealth Silver, Turbo Blue, Racing Red and Nitro Green. While two colors - Turbo Blue and Racing Red - are common on both variants, the Stealth Silver and Nitro Green can only be had with the standard and TFT cluster model, respectively.

Prices

Standard - Rs 1.19 lakh

TFT Cluster - Rs 1.29 lakh

Speaking at the launch, Gaurav Gupta, President, India 2W Business, TVS Motor Company, said, "TVS NTORQ 150 is inspired by the learnings from all our riders and will further strengthen our scooter portfolio. Combining race-inspired performance, advanced connectivity, and first-in-segment safety and control features, the scooter will delight the consumers and significantly build brand love."

Engine

The TVS NTORQ 150 is powered by a 149.7cc, air-cooled, O3CTech engine that delivers 13.2 PS at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm torque at 5,500 rpm. Accelerating from 0–60 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and reaching a top speed of 104 km/h, it stands as the quickest scooter in its class.

Design

Inspired by stealth aircraft, the TVS NTORQ 150 features multipoint projector headlamps, sporty tail lamps, aerodynamic winglets, a stubby muffler with signature sound, naked handlebar, and coloured alloy wheels. It gets naked motorcycle-style handlebar, signature ‘T’ tail lamp, gaming console-inspired hi-res TFT.

Features

Equipped with a hi-res TFT cluster and TVS SmartXonnect, the TVS NTORQ 150 offers 50+ connected features including Alexa and smartwatch integration, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle tracking, last parked location, call/message/social media alerts, ride modes, OTA updates, and custom widgets.

It gets ABS and traction control (first-in-segment), crash and theft alerts, hazard lamps, emergency brake warning, and follow-me headlamps. Other highlights are telescopic suspension, adjustable brake levers, a patented E-Z center stand and 22L under-seat storage.

Rivals

TVS Ntorq 150's closest rivals are the Yamaha Aerox 155 (Rs 1.51 lakh - Rs 1.54 lakh), the new Hero Xoom 160 (Rs 1.49 lakh) and the Aprilia SR 175 (Rs 1.26 lakh).