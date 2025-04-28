TVS Records Highest Ever Revenue At Rs 36,251 Crore In FY2024-25

Chennai: TVS Motor Company posted the highest ever revenue for the financial year 2024-25 at Rs. 36,251 crores, registering a growth of 14 per cent as against Rs. 31,776 crores recorded in 2023-24. According to TVS, operating EBITDA for the year improved by 120 bps at 12.3 per cent over the last year. The PBT for the year ended March 2025 grew by 31 per cent at Rs 3,629 crores as compared to Rs 2,781 crores reported during the previous year.

PAT for the year ended March 2025 is at Rs 2,711 crores as compared to Rs 2,083 crores reported during the year ended March 2024. TVS Motor Company's revenue from operations in the quarter ended March 2025 grew by 17 per cent at Rs 9,550 crores against Rs 8,169 crores in the quarter ended March 2024.

The company posted the highest ever operating EBITDA of Rs 1,333 crores for the fourth quarter as against Rs 926 crores in the fourth quarter of 2023-24. The company posted profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 1,112 crores in the fourth quarter of 2024-25 as against Rs 672 crores in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

During the quarter, the company recognised production-linked incentive (PLI) pertaining to the full financial year 2024-25 based on the progress made in line with MHI's SOP on PLI.

The Company's operating EBITDA margin is at 14.0 per cent in Q4. Excluding the PLI benefit of previous quarters, Q4 EBITDA margin would be at 12.5 per cent as against 11.3 per cent during Q4 of last year.

During the year ended March 2025, the overall two and three-wheeler sales of TVS Motor Company grew by 13 per cent at 47.44 lakh units as against 41.91 lakh units in the year 2023-24.

Motorcycle sales during the fiscal year grew by 10 per cent, recording 21.95 lakh units as against 19.90 lakh units in the year ended March 2024. Scooter sales during the fiscal year grew by 21 per cent at 19.04 lakh units as against 15.70 lakh units in the year ended March 2024.

Electric vehicles grew by 44 per cent, registering sales of 2.79 lakh units in the year 2024-25 as against 1.94 Lakh units during 2023-24. TVS Motor now has more than five lakh delighted EV customers.

Three-wheeler sales for the fiscal year is at 1.35 lakh units in the year ended March 2025 as against 1.46 Lakh units in the year ended March 2024.