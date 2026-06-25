/Two BIG hybrid SUVs are launching in India this July - Here's everything you need to know

What this means for buyers

With both these SUVs launching within weeks of each other, July could turn into a genuinely interesting month for anyone shopping in the midsize and full-size SUV space. The Honda ZR-V leans on Honda's proven hybrid expertise, while the MG Starlight 560 brings serious electric-only range to the table. Buyers will have two very different hybrid philosophies to choose from, and that's good news for anyone trying to move away from pure petrol or diesel SUVs.