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Two BIG hybrid SUVs are launching in India this July - Here's everything you need to know

The Honda ZR-V leans on Honda's proven hybrid expertise, while the MG Starlight 560 brings serious electric-only range to the table.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Jun 25, 2026, 02:49 PM IST|Updated: Jun 25, 2026, 02:50 PM IST
Two BIG hybrid SUVs are launching in India this July - Here's everything you need to know
Image Credit: Two BIG hybrid SUVs are launching in India this July - Here&#039;s everything you need to knowSource: Bureau

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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