/Two BIG hybrid SUVs are launching in India this July - Here's everything you need to know

New Delhi: July is shaping up to be a busy month for car launches in India, with several new models lined up across different segments. Two of the most interesting arrivals are hybrid SUVs: the Honda ZR-V strong hybrid and the MG Starlight 560 plug-in hybrid. Here's a closer look at both.
Honda ZR-V
Honda Cars India will bring the ZR-V in as a completely built unit, with prices expected to fall between Rs 40 lakh and Rs 50 lakh ex-showroom. At that price, it will go up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tayron.
Just like the global version, the India-bound ZR-V uses a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine combined with a dual-motor strong hybrid system, producing a combined 184 bhp and 315 Nm of torque. Power goes to the front wheels through an e-CVT automatic gearbox.
Inside, the ZR-V features a dual-screen layout with a 10.25-inch digital driver's display and a 9-inch touchscreen. Other notable features include wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, leatherette upholstery, a 12-speaker Bose sound system, ambient lighting, and dual-zone climate control.
MG Starlight 560
JSW MG Motor India is set to unveil what it's calling a new energy vehicle on July 16, 2026. While official details haven't been confirmed yet, the model is widely expected to be based on the China-spec Wuling Starlight 560 plug-in hybrid SUV. The same vehicle is sold as the Wuling Eksion in Indonesia.
This SUV combines a 105 bhp 1.5-litre petrol engine with a 20.5 kWh battery pack, giving a combined output of 195 bhp and 230 Nm. It offers a pure electric range of 125 km and a total combined range of over 1,000 km, which is a strong number for a plug-in hybrid.
The MG plug-in hybrid is expected to be priced between Rs 35 lakh and Rs 40 lakh ex-showroom, putting it in direct competition with the top-end variants of the Mahindra XUV 7XO and the Tata Safari.
What this means for buyers
With both these SUVs launching within weeks of each other, July could turn into a genuinely interesting month for anyone shopping in the midsize and full-size SUV space. The Honda ZR-V leans on Honda's proven hybrid expertise, while the MG Starlight 560 brings serious electric-only range to the table. Buyers will have two very different hybrid philosophies to choose from, and that's good news for anyone trying to move away from pure petrol or diesel SUVs.
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