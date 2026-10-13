Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Two-wheelers to lead auto earnings growth in September quarter despite margin pressure: Report

Two-wheelers to lead auto earnings growth in September quarter despite margin pressure: Report

The report said the demand boost following the Goods and Services Tax (GST) changes continued during the quarter, supporting double-digit wholesale volume growth across most vehicle categories.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 13, 2026, 07:53 PM IST|Updated: Oct 13, 2026, 07:53 PM IST
Two-wheelers to lead auto earnings growth in September quarter despite margin pressure: Report
Image Credit: Image Source- ANI

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Two-wheelers to lead auto earnings growth in September quarter despite margin pressure: Report
2
3
4
5