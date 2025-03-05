Ultraviolette Tesseract Electric Scooter Launched At Rs 1.45 Lakh — Check Range And Features

Ultraviolette Tesseract Details: Ultraviolette, a Bengaluru-based EV startup, launched its third electric vehicle and first scooter in India, Tesseract. Priced at Rs 1.45 lakh (ex-showroom), first 10k buyers can get it for Rs 1.20 lakh (ex-showroom). Built on the company’s next-gen platform, the Tesseract rides on 14-inch wheels with a telescopic front suspension. The design is futuristic, featuring a large 7-inch touchscreen TFT console, an integrated dashcam, wireless phone charging, and more.

For safety, the scooter is equipped with dual radars and front and rear cameras, enabling blind-spot detection, overtake alerts, and collision warnings. It also borrows features from the F77, such as dual-channel ABS, traction control, and dynamic stability control.

The Tesseract offers three battery pack options—3.5kWh, 5kWh, and 6kWh—delivering a claimed IDC range of up to 261 km. The company claims it can accelerate from 0–60 km/h in just 2.9 seconds and has a top speed of 125 km/h. The battery can charge from 0–80% in under an hour.

With deliveries scheduled for the first half of 2026, the Ultraviolette Tesseract will be available in three colour options: Desert Sand, Stealth Black, and Sonic Pink. It will also come with a range of accessories.