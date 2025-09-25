Advertisement
Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover: World’s First Radar Motorcycle Launched At Rs 2.49 Lakh

Ultraviolette has launched the X-47 Crossover, the world’s first radar-equipped motorcycle, in India.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Sep 25, 2025, 10:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Ultraviolette X-47 Crossover: Ultraviolette has launched the X-47 Crossover, the world’s first radar-equipped motorcycle, in India. Prices start at Rs 2.49 lakh (ex-showroom), but this is only for the first 1,000 buyers. Deliveries will begin in October 2025. According to Ultraviolette, the X-47 has been designed with aviation-inspired DNA. It is built for daily riders, long-distance tourers and thrill-seekers.

Range And Performance 
Ultraviolette is known for developing performance-focused electric bikes, and X-47 is no different. The Ultraviolette X-47 gets a 10.3 kWh battery pack. On a full charge, it offers a claimed range of 323 km (IDC). The motor delivers 40.2 hp (30 kW) and 100 Nm of torque. It accelerates from 0–60 km/h in just 2.7 seconds and reaches a top speed of 145 km/h. 

Braking And Suspension
For braking, the X-47 uses Brembo systems with a 320 mm front disc with a fixed four-piston caliper and sintered pads and a 230 mm rear disc with a floating piston caliper. It also gets Bosch 10th Gen dual-channel ABS and 3-level traction control for enhanced safety and control across different terrains. It is equipped with 41 mm inverted cartridge-type front forks and a rear mono-shock, both with preload adjustment. 

Features And More 
The bike features a 5-inch TFT display with easy controls. It rides on industry-first radial all-terrain tyres for better grip. Riders can switch between Glide, Combat, and Ballistic modes, depending on the road and performance needs. It also comes with a 77 GHz radar that monitors up to 200 meters. It adapts to lean angles and ensures safety with features like blind-spot monitoring, lane change assist, overtake alert, and rear collision warning.

It comes with a portable onboard charger with Type-2 compatibility. It works even in extreme ambient temperatures of 45° to 50°C. The bike also gets a dual-camera dashcam (front and rear units) with a dedicated secondary display.

The bike also offers pannier storage options (30L soft / 32L hard), regenerative braking, traction control, and hill-hold assist. With VIOLETTE A.I., riders also get smart features like crash alerts, towing alerts, remote lockdown, and anti-collision warnings.

