Unaware of losing a wheel, woman drives Audi with only on 3 tyres and open boot: WATCH video

What is the ideal condition that you need your car to be in while driving? Optimal tyre pressure, properly functioning mechanics, and more presumably. Well, this is not what the woman in a viral video driving on a freeway in America needed. A woman was caught on camera driving her Audi with three wheels and an open boot on the 405 Freeway in Irvine, Californian in USA. It is to be noted that driving a vehicle in such a condition can be very risky and fatal. Not to mention, that it will exacerbate the already bad condition of the vehicle.

In the video shared by ocinstanews on Instagram, the woman in the video can be seen driving without one of the tires or rather a wheel in front. The vehicle running on its wheel hub and disc can be seen emitting sparks because of its contact with the road. Later in the video, someone driving on her side, who also recorded the video, asks her to stop. However, the woman driving the vehicle seems completely calm and oblivious to the fact that the vehicle is missing a wheel.

Even more alarming is the fact that she hits the car in front as she attempts to stop on the side of the road.“I mean, I had somebody help me before, and apparently, the brake did not stop,” she adds as she opens the door of the car to respond to the man's concerns who was filming the entire episode. Everyone was troubled by the woman's sheer lack of awareness of the potential implications of her reckless driving.

When the man recording the now-viral video accuses the woman of being on drugs she gets flustered and denies the claim. A user in the comment section said that she was sent home safe and officers were called for her help. Some of the users on social media reiterated the fact that what she was doing is dangerous for her and everyone around her.