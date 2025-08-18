New Delhi: Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to Rs 2 lakh on its cars. However, don't get too excited, as not all customers can avail of this benefit. These offers are exclusively available in Kerala as the carmaker rolled out exclusive Onam offers

in the state, valid from 25th July to 30th September 2025. Offers include cash, exchange and loyalty benefits.

Model-Wise Offers

Tata Tiago- Rs 60,000

Tata Tigor- Rs 60,000

Tata Altroz- Rs 1,00,000

Tata Punch- Rs 65,000

Tata Nexon- Rs 60,000

Tata Curvv- Rs 40,000

Tata Harrier- Rs 75,000

Tata Safari- Rs 75,000

Tata Tiago EV- Rs 1,00,000

Tata Punch EV- Rs 85,000

Tata Nexon EV- Rs 1,00,000

Tata Curvv EV- Rs 2,00,000

As part of loyalty privileges for Tata.ev owners, existing Tata.ev customers are entitled to a direct cost benefit of Rs 1 lakh on the purchase of Harrier.ev and Rs 50,000 on the Curvv.ev. The benefit is structured as a direct cash advantage at the time of purchase.

Tata Motors has also introduced flexible and value-rich financial plans in partnership with leading institutions. Customers can now avail Balloon Schemes – enabling low initial EMIs for easier upgrades, Step-Up Schemes that provide progressive EMIs tuned to income raises for ease of payment and Low EMI Scheme offering an EMI of just Rs 100 per lakh for the first 3 months.

Moreover, EV customers can also avail of 6-month financing for accessories, extended warranty, AMC, and service repair, making EV ownership even more accessible.

Commenting on the offers, Vivek Srivatsa, Chief Commercial Officer, Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, "Kerala has always been a vital market for Tata Motors and holds special significance for the Tata Group. Onam is the most important festival for our customers here, and we are committed to making this celebration even more meaningful."

Notably, Tata Motors was the 4th top-selling carmaker in July 2025 with 39,521 units sold during the month. It was a 12% decline from 44,727 units in July 2024. Its passenger vehicle sales (including EVs) were 40,175 units, an 11% decrease compared to July 2024.