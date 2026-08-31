August turned out to be a busy month for the Indian car market, with plenty of new launches and updates. The BMW X1 LWB and MG Hector Tomahawk (in both EV and PHEV forms) made their debut, while the Mahindra Scorpio N got a mid-life refresh. The Mahindra BE 6 picked up a new Sporteq variant, and three existing models got fresh trims too, the Range Rover SV Ultra, BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic, and Skoda Kylaq Sportline. Now September looks set to keep that momentum going.
Kia Sorento (Launch date: September 4)
The Sorento takes over as Kia's new flagship petrol and diesel model in India, and it'll come with both strong-hybrid and diesel engine options. The 1.6-litre strong-hybrid makes 238hp and 380Nm, while the 2-litre diesel produces 202hp and 441Nm.
Expect the Sorento to come in both 6 and 7-seat layouts. Kia has already opened bookings, and once launched, it'll go up against the Skoda Kodiaq, Volkswagen Tayron, and Jeep Meridian.
Maruti Baleno Facelift (Launch date: September 5)
The current Baleno arrived in 2022, and it's due for an update. Earlier spy shots have shown a redesigned front with a new grille, featuring a horizontal bar connecting the headlights. Test mules have also revealed a new bumper that skips the front fog lamps found on the current car.
From the side, the main change appears to be a new alloy wheel design. At the back, expect a revised bumper, though the taillights should stay the same. Inside, the Baleno might keep its current 9-inch touchscreen but get updated upholstery and a few new features.
Under the hood, the facelift is expected to carry over the existing engine lineup unchanged. It'll continue to rival the Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.
BMW 7 Series and i7 Facelifts (Launch date: September 11)
BMW opened bookings for the updated 7 Series and i7 on August 1, not long after their global reveal earlier this year. In India, BMW currently sells the 740i petrol and 740d diesel versions of the 7 Series, along with the eDrive 50 and M70 xDrive trims of the electric i7. All of these get updates with the facelift, though BMW hasn't confirmed which exact variants will launch here.
Visually, both cars now look more solid and monolithic. They get new split LED headlights, slimmer and more upright kidney grilles with an illuminated surround, and bigger air intakes in the bumper.
Porsche Cayenne Electric (Debut date: September 30)
Porsche announced pricing for the Cayenne Electric back in November last year, and now it's finally getting its physical showcase in India. The standard Cayenne Electric costs Rs 1.77 crore, while the range-topping Turbo Electric costs Rs 2.27 crore, both ex-showroom.
Both versions come with a 113kWh battery and dual-motor all-wheel drive as standard. The Turbo Electric is the one to watch, producing 1,156hp and 1,500Nm with Launch Control engaged, letting it sprint from 0-100kph in just 2.5 seconds before hitting an electronically limited top speed of 260kph. Porsche claims a WLTP range of 537km.
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