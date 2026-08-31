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  • /Upcoming car launches in September 2026: Kia Sorento, Baleno Facelift and more - Here's the list

Upcoming car launches in September 2026: Kia Sorento, Baleno Facelift and more - Here's the list

The Sorento takes over as Kia's new flagship petrol and diesel model in India, and it'll come with both strong-hybrid and diesel engine options.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 12:32 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
Upcoming car launches in September 2026: Kia Sorento, Baleno Facelift and more - Here's the list
Image Credit: Upcoming car launches in September 2026: Kia Sorento, Baleno Facelift and more - Here's the list

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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