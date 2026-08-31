August turned out to be a busy month for the Indian car market, with plenty of new launches and updates. The BMW X1 LWB and MG Hector Tomahawk (in both EV and PHEV forms) made their debut, while the Mahindra Scorpio N got a mid-life refresh. The Mahindra BE 6 picked up a new Sporteq variant, and three existing models got fresh trims too, the Range Rover SV Ultra, BYD Sealion 7 Dynamic, and Skoda Kylaq Sportline. Now September looks set to keep that momentum going.