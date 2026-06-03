Upcoming cars in June 2026: THESE 6 exciting launches are just days away

June 2026 Car Launches: May 2026 was packed with notable launches, including the updated Tata Tiago and Tiago EV, the Honda City facelift, MG Majestor, BMW M440i Convertible, and special editions of the Mercedes-Benz GLE, GLS and Mini Cooper S. The momentum looks set to continue in June, with several exciting models expected to arrive across segments. Let's take a look at some of them.

Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift

Launch date: June 15, 2026

Mercedes-Benz has confirmed the launch of the updated S-Class in India on June 15. It is expected to get a new S 450e plug-in hybrid variant with a 3.0-litre turbo-petrol inline-six engine, an electric motor and a 22kWh battery pack. A petrol version is expected to follow later, while the future of the diesel variant remains uncertain.

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BMW X6 M60i

Launch date: Expected in June 2026

BMW has already started accepting bookings for the X6 M60i, indicating the launch is just around the corner. The performance SUV is powered by a 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 mild-hybrid petrol engine producing 523hp and 750Nm. An 8-speed automatic transmission sends power to all four wheels. BMW claims a 0-100kph time of 4.3 seconds, while top speed is electronically limited to 250kph.

Honda ZR-V

Launch date: Expected in June 2026

Honda showcased the ZR-V in India in May and is expected to announce prices this month. The SUV will arrive as a completely built-up unit (CBU), with deliveries scheduled to begin in July. Under the hood is a 2.0-litre strong-hybrid petrol engine producing 184hp and 315Nm, paired with an e-CVT transmission.

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Skoda Kodiaq RS

Launch date: Expected in June 2026

Following the return of the Octavia RS, Skoda is preparing to introduce the Kodiaq RS in India. It will become the brand's first RS-badged SUV in the country and is expected to arrive as a CBU import. The international-spec model uses a tuned version of the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine found in the standard Kodiaq. It produces 60hp and 80Nm more than the regular SUV.

Tata Sierra EV

Launch date: Expected in June 2026

Tata Motors is expected to launch the Sierra EV this month, making it the brand's next major electric vehicle after the updated Tiago EV. Positioned below the Harrier EV, the Sierra EV is expected to be offered in both rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive setups. While battery specifications are yet to be revealed, the SUV is likely to deliver a real-world driving range of more than 500km.

BYD's first PHEV for India

Launch date: 9 June 2026

BYD has teased its first plug-in hybrid model for the Indian market. While the company has not confirmed the vehicle name yet, the most likely candidates are the Atto 2 DM-i and the Sealion 6 DM-i, both of which are already available in international markets.