Upcoming Cars THIS Month: From Tata Harrier EV To Mercedes-AMG GT 63, Check List

Upcoming Cars In India In June 2025: June 2025 is going to be exciting for automobile enthusiasts, as several cars are set to launch this month. While May 2025 witnessed the launch of some mass-market cars like the Kia Carens Clavis and Tata Altroz facelift, this month will also see the launch of more models, including premium EVs. Let's have a look at some of the cars launching in June 2025.

Tata Harrier EV (Launch Date: June 03, 2025)

Tata Motors is all set to launch its flagship electric SUV, the Harrier EV. The price announcement will take place on June 03, 2025. It will retain a design similar to the Harrier ICE, with minor tweaks and EV-specific changes. It is expected to offer a range of over 500 km on a single charge.

Mercedes-AMG G 63 Special Edition (Launch Date: June 12, 2025)

Mercedes-Benz will launch a new Collector’s Edition of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 with customised badges and alloy wheels, highlighting its uniqueness. It is likely to get a bright orange paint scheme, which might be exclusive to it. The interior may also feature a different theme from the standard G 63.

Mercedes-AMG GT 63 & GT Pro (Launch Date: June 26, 2025)

After the limited-edition G-Class model, Mercedes will also launch its flagship GT 63 and GT Pro models in India on June 26, 2025. It will mark the resurrection of the carmaker’s GT nameplate in India after being absent since 2020.

Two Premium Electric Cars From MG

Apart from these confirmed launches, MG's two premium electric cars – the MG Cyberster and MG M9 – are also expected to make their debut this June. Both models were showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, held between January 17 and 22.

The MG Cyberster, a two-door coupe electric roadster, is expected to be priced around Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom). With a 77 kWh battery pack mated to a dual-motor setup, it is expected to deliver a range of over 400 km on a single charge.

Following the Cyberster, the MG M9 is also expected to go on sale in India this month. It is likely to be priced around Rs 70 lakh (ex-showroom). It may offer a choice between 6- and 7-seat configurations.

However, there is no official confirmation from MG on the launch dates of these models.