Upcoming Creta, Scorpio rival receives 5 star safety rating; launch likely around Diwali

Jetour T2 Safety Ratings: JSW Motor will launch its first SUV in India around this Diwali. It is expected to be the all-new Jetour T2. Those who are not aware of the development, JSW Motor entered into a partnership with Jetour, a subsidiary of China's Chery Automobile, to bring the SUV to our market. However, the SUV is expected to get a new name in India. Before its official debut in the country, the SUV has already made a strong impression in safety tests. In its first crash test conducted by ASEAN NCAP, the Jetour T2 secured a 5-star safety rating. It scored a total of 86.50 points under the 2021–2025 testing protocol.

Adult Occupant Protection

In Adult Occupant Protection, the Jetour T2 scored 29.74 out of 32 points. That is a strong result. During the frontal crash test, both the driver and the front passenger received good protection for the head and thigh areas. The driver's chest protection was rated as adequate, while the lower left leg received a marginal rating. In the side impact test, the SUV performed well and offered good protection to all body parts.

Child Occupant Protection

The SUV also did well in the Child Occupant Protection category. It scored 40.63 out of 51 points. For this test, ASEAN NCAP used crash test dummies representing two children. One dummy represented an 18-month-old child, while the other represented a 3-year-old child. In both cases, the child seats were placed in a rear-facing position. The Jetour T2 supports modern child safety systems with ISOFIX child-seat anchorages.

It also comes with features designed to protect younger passengers. These include Child Presence Detection and rear seat occupant detection. These systems alert the driver if a child or passenger is left inside the vehicle. The SUV received 5 star safety rating for both Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

Rivals

The Jetour T2 will be JSW Motor's first SUV in India. It is expected to rival SUVs such as the Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio, Tata Harrier, Tata Safari, Jeep Meridian, MG Hector, and Mahindra XUV 7XO.