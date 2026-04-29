Upcoming hybrid SUVs in India: Creta, Seltos and more on list; Check expected launch timelines

Upcoming midsize hybrid SUVs in India: India's midsize SUV space is about to see a big shift. Popular models like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Renault Duster and Honda Elevate are expected to get hybrid setups between 2026 and 2027 as carmakers are now focusing on better fuel efficiency and lower emissions. The Renault Duster hybrid is likely to arrive first, around Diwali 2026. The next-generation Creta and Seltos are expected to get strong hybrid setups in 2027. As for the Elevate, there is no official confirmation yet, but media reports suggest it could launch in the second half of 2026.

Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos Hybrid

Hyundai and Kia are reportedly working on hybrid versions of their popular 1.5-litre petrol engine. This setup could power the next-gen Creta and Seltos. The upcoming Creta, codenamed SX3, is expected to take design cues from the Hyundai Crater concept. It could be bigger in size and have a stronger road presence. Inside, expect features similar to what we have seen in the updated Seltos. The current petrol engines are also likely to continue alongside the hybrid option.

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Renault Duster Hybrid

The new Duster hybrid will come with a 1.8-litre four-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine paired with two electric motors and a small 1.4kWh battery pack. This setup will produce a combined output of 160 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. In terms of looks, it will remain largely similar to the standard version, with minor changes like 'Hybrid' badges.

Key features include a 10.1-inch touchscreen, wireless CarPlay and Android Auto, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, powered front seats and more.

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Honda Elevate Hybrid

Details about the Elevate hybrid are still under wraps. However, it is expected to use the same strong hybrid system seen in the Honda City e:HEV. This setup includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors. The SUV may come with an eCVT gearbox. Pricing is expected to be around Rs 2-2.5 lakh higher than the standard petrol version. However, there is no official confirmation on the launch from Honda yet.