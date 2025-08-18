Upcoming Hyundai Cars: THESE Two Popular Models To Get Major Facelifts Soon

Upcoming Hyundai Cars In India: Hyundai, the South Korean automaker, has recently announced its plan to launch 26 new models in India by 2030, including ICE (internal combustion engine), electric, and hybrid vehicles to cater to a wider customer base. However, it has not revealed the detailed product lineup.

According to media reports, Hyundai has planned four major launches for next year (2026), including the all-new Hyundai Bayon compact crossover and Inster EV, along with the Verna and Exter facelifts. The 2026 Hyundai Verna facelift has already been spotted testing in India.

2026 Hyundai Verna Facelift

Spy shots reveal that the 2026 Verna facelift will come with several cosmetic changes. It may get a revised front fascia with redesigned headlamps and updated bumpers. At the rear, it is expected to receive reworked taillamps along with a revised bumper.

Inside, the Verna facelift is likely to feature new upholstery and additional safety features. No changes are expected to the powertrains. It will continue with the same 115bhp, 1.5L naturally aspirated and 160bhp, 1.5L turbo-petrol engine options.

Currently, the sedan is priced between Rs 11.07 lakh and Rs 17.58 lakh (ex-showroom). With these updates, it is expected to become slightly more expensive.

2026 Hyundai Exter Facelift

While details of the Exter facelift remain under wraps, it is also expected to get cosmetic enhancements and new features, while retaining the same powertrain. It will continue with the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine (83hp and 114Nm) and a CNG option.

Positioned as Hyundai's entry-level SUV, the Exter is currently priced between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 10.51 lakh (ex-showroom). A minor price increase is expected after the facelift.