TVS Motorcycles, the homegrown two-wheeler maker is all set to launch its newest offering in the Indian market – the TVS Ronin in just a couple of days. Ahead of its launch, images of the TVS Ronin have surfaced online, highlighting the design of the bike. The Instagram post by sss.dzns also reveals other details like the expected prices of the upcoming of the motorcycle. However, whether or not the information is correct can only be confirmed once the product is launched in India. Here’s a look at what TVS Ronin is all about:

TVS Ronin: Expected Price

As per the Instagram handle who leaked the images of the TVS Ronin, the upcoming 125 cc motorcycle is expected to be priced at around Rs 1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). However, given the size of the engine, the information seems not so authentic. Other reports also suggest that the bike will get a 225 cc engine, justifying the price tag.

TVS Ronin: Design

As per the leaked images, the TVS Ronin gets a Scrambler styled design with elements of cafe racer motorcycle as per. The bike can be seen with round headlight, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, flat side panel and a brown, single-piece seat. At the rear is tubular grab-rail, and tail-light located below the seat. The bike comes with dual-tone paint, blacked-out engine and a large belly pan underneath. There’s a large side slung exhaust, with a silver-coloured tip.

While the leaked report says that the TVS Ronin will be powered by a Radeon sourced 125 cc engine, other reports suggest that the bike will get an Apache sourced 225-cc engine at least. There’s also gold-coloured inverted USD fork at the front and monoshock at the back.

TVS Ronin: Features

As seen in the pics, the bike rides on multi-spoke alloy wheels with dual-purpose tyres. The braking duties are done by disc brakes at the both ends, likely with dual-channel ABS. The bike has a round instrument cluster and it is likely to feature TVS Smart Xonnect Bluetooth connectivity system which will display incoming calls, SMS, email alerts and turn-by-turn navigation.

