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Vehicle number plate hidden history: When and where did it all begin? A timeline every car owner should know

Vehicle number plate history: France authorised the first vehicle licence plate system in the world. The history dates back to the Paris Police Ordinance of August 14, 1893. 

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jun 22, 2026, 04:41 PM IST|Updated: Jun 22, 2026, 04:45 PM IST
Vehicle number plate hidden history: When and where did it all begin? A timeline every car owner should know
Image Credit: AI

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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