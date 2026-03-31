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NewsAutoVinFast MPV7 set for India launch in April: 450 km range, 10–70 % charging in 30 minutes, 7-seater layout and more
VINFAST MPV7

VinFast MPV7 set for India launch in April: 450 km range, 10–70 % charging in 30 minutes, 7-seater layout and more

VinFast is preparing to launch its first multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India by mid-April, marking its entry into the country’s growing electric vehicle segment.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 05:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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VinFast MPV7 set for India launch in April: 450 km range, 10–70 % charging in 30 minutes, 7-seater layout and moreImage credit: vinfastauto

VinFast is preparing to launch its first multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) in India by mid-April, marking its entry into the country’s growing electric vehicle segment. The all-electric model will be offered under two names – ‘Limo Green’ for fleet buyers and ‘MPV7’ for private customers.

The upcoming MPV7 is expected to compete with the Kia Carens Clavis EV, BYD eMax 7, and Mahindra XEV 9S. The MPV7 follows a design similar to the VF6 and VF7 models, featuring LED light bars at the front and rear, vertically positioned headlamps, and aerodynamic alloy wheels. However, it adopts a more boxy shape to maximise interior space. The global version offers a 7-seat layout, making it suitable for larger families or fleet operations.

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Interior and features

Inside, the vehicle gets a minimal dashboard design with a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a floating centre console. The global model does not include a traditional instrument cluster, although the India-spec version may feature a heads-up display. Other features include a 4-speaker sound system, automatic climate control, an electronic parking brake, and steering-mounted controls. Safety features include four airbags and ABS with EBD.

Battery and performance

In global markets, the MPV7 is powered by a 60.13kWh battery. It produces 204hp and 280Nm of torque, with a claimed driving range of up to 450 km under NEDC standards. The battery can be charged from 10 to 70 percent in about 30 minutes using an 80kW DC fast charger.

(Also Read: New Tata Tiago facelift spotted - Here's what to expect)

Ownership benefits

VinFast plans to offer several ownership benefits, including a 75 percent buyback option, a Rs 2 lakh incentive for customers switching from petrol or diesel vehicles, free charging until 2029, and a 10-year warranty. The company also aims to establish 75 sales and service touchpoints across India by the end of 2026.

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