VinFast VF 6 And VF 7 Earned 5-Star Safety Ratings In Bharat NCAP Crash Tests

VinFast VF 6 And VF 7 Crash Tests: VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 have received 5-star safety ratings from Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) for both Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) and Child Occupant Protection (COP). The VF 6 recorded 27.13/32 points in AOP and 44.41/49 points in COP, while the VF 7 achieved 28.54/32 points in AOP and 45.25/49 points in COP.

The company, in an official statement, said, "In frontal impact tests, head & neck and upper leg protection scores for both the driver and passenger in VF 6 and VF 7 reached 4 points, the maximum on the Bharat NCAP scale. In side impact tests, both vehicles achieved full scores of 16/16 for adult occupants and 8/8 for child occupants."

It further said, "In the pole side impact test, the head injury assessment values for VF 6 and VF 7 were recorded at 109 and 131, respectively, significantly lower than the Bharat NCAP critical threshold of 700. These results indicate effective head protection in high-risk crash scenarios."

Tapan Ghosh, CEO of VinFast India, said, "The 5-star safety ratings awarded to VF 6 and VF 7 by Bharat NCAP mark an important milestone, underscoring the quality and high safety standards of VinFast’s electric vehicles in India."

He further mentioned, "These results show that VinFast EVs are built on a robust engineering foundation and meet stringent safety assessment requirements."

The VF 6 and VF 7 electric SUVs are being assembled at VinFast’s manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu. Both models are equipped with 7 airbags and variant-dependent smart ADAS features, such as Auto Lane Changing Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Emergency Lane Keeping Assist, Front and Rear Automatic Emergency Brake, and Blind Spot Detection.

VinFast VF6 is priced between Rs 16.49 lakh and Rs 18.29 lakh. It is offered in 3 variants: Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity. The VF 7 price starts from Rs 20.89 lakh and goes up to Rs 25.49 lakh. It comes in 5 variants: Earth, Wind, Wind Infinit, Sky, and Sky Infinity. All mentioned prices are ex-showroom.