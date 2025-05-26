Volkswagen Golf GTI Launched In India: Price, Features, Specs

Volkswagen Golf GTI Price, Features, and Specs: The Volkswagen Golf GTI is finally here. The company has launched the highly anticipated Golf GTI in India at Rs 53 lakh (ex-showroom), making it the most expensive Volkswagen currently on sale. Brought in as a CBU in limited numbers, the Golf GTI is available in four colour options: Kings Red Metallic, Oryx White Pearl, Moonstone Grey, and Grenadilla Black Metallic.

Under the hood, it gets a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 265 hp and 370 Nm, mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to the front wheels. The same engine also powers the new Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line SUV. As claimed by Volkswagen, the Golf GTI can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.9 seconds. The top speed is electronically limited to 250 km/h.

Visually, it stands out with its aggressive styling. At the front, it gets Matrix LED headlights with DRLs, a sporty bumper, X-shaped LED fog lights, and a sleek red strip running across the nose. The GTI badge is also present on the grille. The hatchback rides on 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with red brake calipers, enhancing its sporty appeal. At the rear, smoked-out LED taillights, a prominent roof spoiler, and twin exhaust tips complete the look.

Inside, it gets a 12.9-inch touchscreen, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a sunroof, a wireless charger, three-zone climate control, paddle shifters, 30-colour ambient lighting, heated front seats, and ‘GTI’ stitching in red on the front headrests.

The safety package of the India-spec Golf GTI includes 7 airbags, a rear-view camera, a TPMS, ISOFIX anchors, and Level 2 ADAS features like auto emergency braking, lane-change assist, and rear traffic alert.

Commenting on the announcement, Nitin Kohli, Brand Director, Volkswagen India, said, “Bringing the Golf GTI to India is more than just a product launch - it’s the extension of a legacy. Indian customers have evolved into performance lovers who also value heritage, design, and technology."