Volkswagen plans new budget SUV to rival Nexon, Brezza: Here's what we know so far

Volkswagen Upcoming Subcompact SUV in India: Volkswagen India has already shared its product roadmap for 2026. The brand plans to launch five new models across all four quarters. The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is already on sale, while the facelifted versions of the Volkswagen Taigun and Volkswagen Virtus are likely to arrive soon. Alongside these, Volkswagen is preparing to enter the highly competitive sub-4 metre SUV segment. This new SUV is likely to make its debut around mid-2027. Once launched, it will go up against popular models like the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet.

As of now, there is no official confirmation about this upcoming SUV. However, media reports suggest that it could share its platform, engine and features with the Skoda Kylaq. Even so, Volkswagen is expected to give it a different identity. The variant names and sales strategy could also be unique. There are chances of a sportier GT Line version with blacked-out styling elements.

In terms of design, the SUV is likely to follow Volkswagen's familiar look. It won't be a copy of the Kylaq. Instead, it may take inspiration from bigger SUVs like the Taigun and Tayron. The feature list is expected to be quite strong. It could include a 10-inch touchscreen, an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, connected car tech, ventilated front seats, rear AC vents, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, TPMS, a rear camera and multiple airbags.

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Under the hood, the new SUV is likely to use the same 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine as the Kylaq. This engine currently makes around 115 bhp and 178 Nm in the Kylaq. Gearbox options may include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic.

Do note that all these details are based on media reports and not officially confirmed yet. More information is expected in the coming months.