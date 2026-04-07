Volkswagen Taigun facelift revealed: Check launch date, expected features, rivals, key details

Volkswagen Taigun facelift: Volkswagen has revealed the updated Taigun SUV ahead of its official launch in India on April 9, 2026. The company has also confirmed that production of the facelifted model has begun at its Pune plant. While the front and side design have been shown via an Instagram post, the rear section is yet to be fully revealed. The facelift brings noticeable updates to the Taigun’s design. Once it goes on sale, it will continue to compete with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

The front fascia now looks more premium, featuring a redesigned bumper with chrome elements, a sleek grille with an illuminated Volkswagen logo, and new LED headlamps connected by a light bar. The styling appears to be inspired by Volkswagen’s global models. In the GT variant, chrome elements are replaced with a sportier gloss-black finish.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Interior and feature upgrades

Inside the cabin, the overall layout is expected to remain similar, but several feature additions are expected. The updated Taigun may get a fully digital instrument cluster, a larger infotainment system with AI-based features, and a panoramic sunroof. Other expected features include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless charger, automatic climate control, and ventilated front seats. Safety features are likely to include six airbags, ABS, traction control, parking sensors, and a reverse camera.

(Also Read: Planning to buy Maruti Suzuki Dzire? 5 things to keep in mind; Check 3 pros and 2 cons)

Engine and transmission options

Mechanically, the SUV is expected to continue with the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. The 1.0-litre engine produces 115 hp and 175 Nm of torque, while the 1.5-litre unit delivers 150 hp and 250 Nm. However, a key update could be the introduction of a new 8-speed automatic gearbox for the 1.0-litre engine, replacing the older 6-speed unit.

Pre-bookings for the Taigun facelift are expected to open soon, with deliveries likely to begin in May 2026.