Volkswagen Tayron: 5 things to know before bringing the new 7-seater SUV into your garage

Volkswagen Tayron: The Volkswagen Tayron, revealed in India on January 28, 2026, is a new three-row SUV from the German automaker Volkswagen. It is designed as a large and practical family car. It sits above the Tiguan in size and offers space for up to seven people, making it a good choice for families or buyers who want extra room for passengers and luggage. The Tayron is part of Volkswagen’s global SUV lineup and will compete with rivals such as the Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, and Jeep Meridian.

Volkswagen plans to launch the Tayron in India by early 2026. The SUV will be locally assembled to keep prices competitive. According to early estimates, the price is expected to be around Rs 45 lakh to Rs 50 lakh (ex-showroom), though the final price will be announced closer to launch.

Engine and performance

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line is powered by the same 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine seen in the Tiguan R-Line. This engine delivers 204hp and 320Nm of torque and is paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox. Power is sent to all four wheels through an all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. It can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds, and its top speed is electronically capped at 224 kmph.

Interior, comfort and tech

Inside, the SUV offers a modern and premium cabin experience. It comes with a large 15-inch touchscreen infotainment system that is faced towards the driver, along with a 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster and an 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

For added comfort, the Tayron gets 12-way electrically adjustable front seats with memory, massage, and ventilation functions. Other highlights include an augmented reality-based head-up display, a panoramic sunroof, a powered tailgate, and three-zone automatic climate control. It has a boot space of up to 850 litres with the last row folded.

(Also Read: No Diesel, No AWD: Here's what Renault missed with the new Duster)

Safety

Safety is a strong point for the Tayron. The global version has already scored a five-star safety rating in Euro NCAP crash tests, featuring Level 2 ADAS, autonomous emergency braking, lane support systems, multiple airbags, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child-seat mounts. India-specific ratings are awaited.

While the Tayron has strong safety features, buyers should be aware that warranties for European-brand SUVs like this often match standard industry norms (around three years), and reliability surveys for Volkswagen have shown mixed results compared to some rivals.