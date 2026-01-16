Advertisement
NewsAutoVolkswagen Tayron R-Line India Launch 2026: Check Expected Price, Engine And Key Features You Shouldn’t Miss
UPCOMING VOLKSWAGEN CARS

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India Launch 2026: Check Expected Price, Engine And Key Features You Shouldn’t Miss

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India Launch: Aimed at the Indian market, the Tayron will become the brand’s flagship SUV in India and will be positioned above the Tiguan R-Line.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Jan 16, 2026, 04:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India Launch 2026: Check Expected Price, Engine And Key Features You Shouldn't Miss

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line India Launch: The German automaker Volkswagen has revealed more details about the Tayron. Aimed at the Indian market, the Tayron will become the brand’s flagship SUV in India and will be positioned above the Tiguan R-Line. With this model, Volkswagen is making a return to the premium seven-seater SUV segment after discontinuing the Tiguan Allspace in 2021.

The Tayron R-Line is expected to be launched in India by March 2026. Unlike the Tiguan R-Line, which was brought in as a completely built unit (CBU), the Tayron R-Line will arrive as a completely knocked down (CKD) model and will be locally assembled. This is likely to help Volkswagen price the SUV more competitively. The ex-showroom price is expected to be between Rs 45 lakh and Rs 50 lakh.

