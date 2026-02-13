Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Which SUV is better for you? Price, engine, mileage, features, safety COMPARED

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line vs Toyota Fortuner: Volkswagen is gearing up to launch its recently unveiled Tayron R-Line in India in March 2026. The SUV will enter the D-SUV segment, where the Toyota Fortuner continues to dominate. Other competitors in this segment are Skoda Kodiaq and the Jeep Meridian. Here is a simple comparison of the Volkswagen Tayron R-Line and Toyota Fortuner in price, engine, features, interior, exterior, safety, and more:

The Tayron R-Line measures 4,792mm in length, 1,866mm in width, and 1,665mm in height, with a wheelbase of 2,785mm. It rides on 19-inch wheels and offers a ground clearance of 181mm. The Fortuner is slightly taller at 1,835mm, with a length of 4,795mm, width of 1,855mm, and a wheelbase of 2,745mm. Its 18-inch wheels and higher ground clearance of 225mm give it a commanding road presence.

While the Fortuner has a rugged, muscular appearance, the Tayron R-Line gets a European design, featuring sporty bumpers, illuminated logos, and connected LED tail lamps. Its styling leans slightly aggressive, reflecting Volkswagen’s global SUV design philosophy. The Toyota Fortuner delivers an ARAI-certified mileage ranging from 10.01 km/l to 15.04 km/l, while the Tayron R-Line is expected to deliver a real-world fuel efficiency of around 10-14 km/l.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Interior and features

The Fortuner offers essential comfort features such as dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, an 8-inch touchscreen, JBL audio system, and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

The Tayron R-Line offers a more tech-rich cabin with a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, Level 2 ADAS, powered front seats with ventilation and massage functions, 11-speaker Harman Kardon audio, a 10.25-inch digital cluster, and Park Assist+. It also includes two wireless chargers compared to the Fortuner’s single charger.

(Also Read: Cars with no side mirrors: These 5 high-tech models use mirrorless technology – Have a LOOK)

Engine and performance

The Tayron R-Line is a petrol-only SUV, powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine producing 204hp and 320Nm, with a seven-speed DSG automatic transmission. It can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in 7.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 224 km/h, with all-wheel drive.

The Fortuner offers a 2.7L petrol engine (164hp) and a 2.8L turbo diesel (204hp, 500Nm) with mild-hybrid tech. It features both manual and automatic transmissions and a 4-wheel-drive system, which makes it a more capable off-roader than the Tayron R-Line.

Safety and platform

On safety, the Tayron R-Line comes with 9 airbags and has earned a five-star Euro NCAP rating. The Fortuner has seven airbags and a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating, relying mainly on passive safety features.

The Tayron R-Line is built on Volkswagen Group’s MQB EVO monocoque platform, whereas the Fortuner uses Toyota’s IMV ladder-frame platform, giving it an edge in off-road durability.

The Volkswagen Tayron R-Line focuses on tech, comfort, and on-road performance, while the Toyota Fortuner remains the go-to choice for rugged design and off-road capability.

However, the choice depends on individual buyers based on their own preferences, such as engine, comfort, features, safety, and more.