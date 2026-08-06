Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Auto
  • /Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh - Details

Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh - Details

This special edition comes in an Avocado Pearl shade, which Volkswagen says is exclusive to the Anniversary Edition.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 02:03 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 02:03 PM IST
Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh - Details
Image Credit: Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh - Details

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Best Sunglasses for Men and Women to Upgrade Your Everyday Style
2
3
4
5