/Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh - Details

Volkswagen has rolled out a special Anniversary Edition of the Virtus, priced at Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes about four years after the Virtus first went on sale in India. The Anniversary Edition is built on the sedan's top-spec GT Plus Sport trim, so it shares most of the design and features from that variant. Interestingly, despite getting extra kit, it costs exactly the same as the trim it's based on.