/Volkswagen Virtus Anniversary Edition launched at Rs 19.20 lakh - Details

Volkswagen has rolled out a special Anniversary Edition of the Virtus, priced at Rs 19.20 lakh (ex-showroom). This comes about four years after the Virtus first went on sale in India. The Anniversary Edition is built on the sedan's top-spec GT Plus Sport trim, so it shares most of the design and features from that variant. Interestingly, despite getting extra kit, it costs exactly the same as the trim it's based on.
This special edition comes in an Avocado Pearl shade, which Volkswagen says is exclusive to the Anniversary Edition. It also gets a contrasting black roof, black alloy wheels with red brake calipers, and a black boot-lip spoiler, all carried over from the GT Plus Sport. You'll also spot the gloss-black front bumper trim, darkened headlamp and tail-lamp housings, and an all-black cabin with gloss-black dashboard inserts.
As for equipment, the Anniversary Edition adds a few genuine Volkswagen accessories like puddle lamps, a 360-degree camera, and front parking sensors. Since it's based on the fully loaded GT Plus Sport, it also carries over everything from that trim. That includes leatherette seats, red ambient lighting, ventilated front seats, a powered sunroof, a 10-inch touchscreen, automatic climate control, an 8-speaker sound system, and paddle shifters.
For safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, hill-start assist, ABS with EBD and more.
Under the hood, it's the same 1.5-litre TSI engine paired with a 7-speed DSG automatic. This turbo-petrol motor uses direct injection and makes 150hp and 250Nm, with claimed fuel efficiency of 19.62kpl. The regular Virtus also offers a smaller 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, making 115hp and 178Nm, which can be had with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed torque-converter automatic.
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