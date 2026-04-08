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NewsAutoVolkswagen Virtus facelift: Spy images reveal changes at front, rear, and gearbox; Check expected price, key specs
VOLKSWAGEN VIRTUS FACELIFT

Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Spy images reveal changes at front, rear, and gearbox; Check expected price, key specs

Volkswagen Virtus facelift: The updated Volkswagen Virtus has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time, ahead of its expected launch in the coming months.

Written By Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 08, 2026, 10:20 AM IST|Source: Bureau
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Volkswagen Virtus facelift: Spy images reveal changes at front, rear, and gearbox; Check expected price, key specsImage: Representative/volkswagen

Volkswagen Virtus facelift: The updated Volkswagen Virtus has been spotted testing on Indian roads for the first time, ahead of its expected launch in the coming months. The facelifted midsize sedan could get several updates to its exterior, interior, features, and safety, giving it a more modern and cleaner look.

The updated Virtus is likely to be priced slightly higher than the current model, which ranges from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 19 lakh. It will continue to compete with rivals such as the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia, and Honda City.

The test vehicle seen on the road was heavily camouflaged, but a few design changes were noticeable. The front fascia appears to get a new air intake with a mesh pattern, replacing the current horizontal slats. While the headlights and tail-lights were covered, they are expected to receive updated detailing.

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At the rear, the tail-lights could also be upgraded, and there may be a connected LED light bar. The bumper design could also be revised. However, the overall silhouette, including the shoulder and window lines, remains unchanged. Updates are likely limited to plastic components, with no major changes to the sheet metal.

Engine and gearbox changes likely

The facelifted model is expected to continue with the existing 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engines. However, there could be a change in transmission options. The 1.0-litre TSI engine, currently offered with a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, may get a new 8-speed automatic gearbox instead of the existing automatic unit.

Meanwhile, the more powerful 1.5-litre TSI engine is likely to continue with the 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). The test mule also featured twin exhaust outlets, suggesting it could be the 1.5-litre GT variant.

(Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun facelift revealed: Check launch date, expected features, rivals, key details)

Interior and features

Inside, the Virtus facelift may receive updated trim materials and a revised colour scheme. Feature upgrades could include a 10.1-inch infotainment system with updated graphics, a larger 10.25-inch digital driver display, ambient lighting, and front parking sensors. Improvements to air conditioning performance are also expected.

Once the facelifted Virtus is launched in the market, it will continue to appeal to buyers who love sleek German engineering.

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