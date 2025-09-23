Volvo EX30 Launched At Rs 41 Lakh: Limited Time Offer To Pre-Book For Rs 39.99 Lakh - Deliveries Start From November

Volvo EX30 Details: Volvo announced the much-anticipated price of the Volvo EX30, the brand's entry-level electric car in India. It is priced at Rs 41,00,000 (introductory, ex-showroom). However, the good news is that customers can pre-reserve the car at Rs 39,99,000 before 19th October 2025. The car will be available in five colors, and deliveries are scheduled to begin in the first week of November 2025. This marks the third EV model from Volvo Cars to be locally assembled at the company’s plant in Hosakote, Bengaluru. Each EX30 comes with an 11-kW charger as a standard offer.

Official Statement

"We are thrilled to introduce the Volvo EX30 to the Indian market at such an exciting price point, with special benefits for those who pre-reserve," said Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India. He further said, "We believe this model will play a significant role in making luxury electric vehicles appeal to a new segment of innovators and achievers, those who appreciate power, design and sustainable luxury. With its impressive performance, extended range, sophisticated look, and the convenience of a hassle-free ownership package, the EX30 is set to redefine the EV experience for our discerning customers."

Volvo's Most Sustainable Car

Volvo claims it to be the most sustainable car in its lineup. In an official statement, the company said, "The EX30 has the lowest carbon footprint of any fully electric Volvo to date." The interiors are made from recycled materials, including denim, PET bottles, aluminium, and PVC pipes.

Key Features

Inside, it gets a 12.3-inch high-resolution center display with Google Built-in, 5G connectivity, and Over-the-Air (OTA) updates, 2-zone climate control with air quality system, power-adjustable driver and passenger seats, five ambient lighting themes and sounds, Harman Kardon Premium Sound system (1040W with 9 speakers) and more.

It also offers digital key functionality. Using NFC, one can simply tap a card to unlock the car, and with Digital Key Plus on the Volvo Car App, your phone acts as the key, providing a seamless and smarter experience.

Safety Rating And Features

EX30 has achieved a five-star rating in the Euro NCAP safety test. The EX30 also features active safety tools such as an intersection auto-brake to mitigate collisions, a door-opening alert to prevent "dooring" accidents, and the advanced Safe Space Technology, which boasts 5 cameras, 5 radars, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

Battery, Range And Performance

The car is equipped with a 69 kWh Li-Ion battery, providing a claimed range of 480 km (WLTP). The battery comes with an 8-year or 160,000 km warranty. With a rear-wheel-drive system and automatic transmission, its electric motor generates 272 hp and 343 Nm of torque. The car can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 5.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 180 km/h.