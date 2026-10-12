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  • /Volvo EX90 launched at Rs 1.26 crore; Cheaper than the EQS SUV and EV9

Volvo EX90 launched at Rs 1.26 crore; Cheaper than the EQS SUV and EV9

The SUV is available in a fully loaded single variant. It gets a 106kWh battery, packed with a dual-motor and all-wheel-drive setup.

Written ByLakshya Rana
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 06:03 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 06:04 PM IST
Volvo EX90 launched at Rs 1.26 crore; Cheaper than the EQS SUV and EV9
Image Credit: Volvo EX90 launched at Rs 1.26 crore, cheaper than the EQS SUV and EV9

About the Author

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends & more) at Zee News Digital. His approach towards stories is simple: cover only what enriches readers for good. To help readers make good buying decisions, he reviews cars, gadgets like mobile phones, smartwatches, laptops, and more. He can be contacted at Lakshya.rana@India.com.

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Volvo EX90 launched at Rs 1.26 crore; Cheaper than the EQS SUV and EV9
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