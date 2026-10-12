/Volvo EX90 launched at Rs 1.26 crore; Cheaper than the EQS SUV and EV9

Volvo India has launched the EX90 electric SUV at Rs 1.26 crore, ex-showroom. It is now the Swedish brand's new flagship. The EX90 costs Rs 27.2 lakh more than the petrol XC90. That gap makes sense, though. The EX90 is far more modern and packed with tech, while the current XC90 has been around for over a decade. Volvo has an introductory offer for bookings made before December 31, 2026. Every EX90 buyer gets an 11kW home charger, a 3-year service package and an assured buyback of 65 percent after 3 years.