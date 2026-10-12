/Volvo EX90 launched at Rs 1.26 crore; Cheaper than the EQS SUV and EV9

Volvo India has launched the EX90 electric SUV at Rs 1.26 crore, ex-showroom. It is now the Swedish brand's new flagship. The EX90 costs Rs 27.2 lakh more than the petrol XC90. That gap makes sense, though. The EX90 is far more modern and packed with tech, while the current XC90 has been around for over a decade. Volvo has an introductory offer for bookings made before December 31, 2026. Every EX90 buyer gets an 11kW home charger, a 3-year service package and an assured buyback of 65 percent after 3 years.
Battery, power and range
The SUV is available in a fully loaded single variant. It gets a 106kWh battery, packed with a dual-motor and all-wheel-drive setup. Combined output is 456hp and 670Nm. Volvo claims 0-100kph in 5.5 seconds and a top speed of 180kph. The WLTP range is 625km. An 11kW AC wallbox takes about 11 hours for a full charge. The EX90 also uses an 800-volt SPA2 architecture, so it can take up to 350kW from a DC charger. That gives you a 10 to 80 percent top-up in just 22 minutes.
Exterior
Volvo sticks to its minimalist style, with a few modern touches. The front gets T-shaped LED headlamps with pixel-style DRLs. Slim, vertical fog lamps sit below them. There is no grille. You only see the Volvo emblem in the centre and a trapezoidal air dam lower down.
The side profile looks clean and upright. The wheelbase is 2,985mm, and 21-inch alloys come as standard. Ground clearance is 210mm. Air suspension is standard too, and you can raise the car to a maximum of 250mm.
At the back, C-shaped LED taillamps join through a black strip. LED arrays flank the rear windscreen. The Volvo wordmark sits in the centre of the bootlid, and the bumper stays neat and simple. You can pick from six colours: Crystal White, Denim Blue, Mulberry Red, Onyx Black, Sand Dune and Vapour Grey.
Cabin and features
The cabin follows the same minimalist idea. You get a clean dashboard, two-tone Nappa leather, a three-spoke steering wheel and brushed aluminium trim. A huge 14.5-inch vertical touchscreen takes centre stage, with a slimmer 9-inch driver's display. Physical controls are rare. Most functions now live inside the touchscreen.
India only gets the 6-seat layout. The second-row captain's chairs slide and recline, and they offer good space and comfort. But they miss out on the electric adjustment, ventilation, heating and massage that the front seats get. There are no rear window sunshades either. You do get a large panoramic sunroof with switchable transparency.
You get four-zone climate control, a 25-speaker Bowers & Wilkins sound system, configurable ambient lighting and 9 airbags. There is also an ADAS suite, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 360-degree camera and auto park assist. A digital key, a wireless charging pad and a cabin air purifier round out the list.
Rivals
The EX90 takes on the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 and the Kia EV9. They cost Rs 1.49 crore and Rs 1.30 crore, respectively. At Rs 1.26 crore, the Volvo undercuts both.
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