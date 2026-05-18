Waiting for 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift? Spy shots reveal BIG surprise! Check what's new

2026 Maruti Brezza facelift: The upcoming 2026 Maruti Brezza facelift has been spotted testing multiple times in recent months. New spy shots now reveal more details about the updated SUV. One of the latest test vehicles was seen with emission testing equipment, hinting at the possibility of a new engine option. Reports suggest the facelifted Brezza could finally get Maruti Suzuki's popular 1.0-litre Boosterjet turbo-petrol engine.

New engine

The new Brezza is expected to use the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that currently powers the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. This engine produces 100PS of power and 148Nm of torque. It is known for offering strong low-end performance and better drivability in city conditions. Previous spy images suggest that Maruti Suzuki may introduce a new 6-speed manual gearbox with the updated SUV.

GST slab

One interesting detail is related to taxation. The current Brezza uses a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, which falls under the 40 percent GST slab. However, the smaller 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine may qualify for the lower 18 percent GST bracket. This could help Maruti Suzuki price the turbo variant more aggressively.

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Underbody CNG tank

The 2026 Brezza CNG could also receive a major practical upgrade. Reports suggest Maruti may use an underbody-mounted CNG tank similar to the one seen in the Victoris. This setup can free up boot space that is usually occupied by traditional CNG cylinders. At the same time, the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine is also expected to continue.

Cabin

Inside the cabin, the updated Brezza is likely to get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The SUV is also expected to support wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Apart from that, Maruti may introduce new upholstery, fresh trims and an updated cabin theme.

Design upgrades

The facelifted Brezza will likely receive subtle styling updates instead of a complete redesign. Expected changes include a revised front grille, updated bumpers, a thicker faux skid plate, redesigned fog lamp housing, new alloy wheels and refreshed rear bumper details.

Launch timeline and expected Price

The new Maruti Brezza facelift is expected to arrive during the upcoming festive season. Since the changes are expected to be moderate, the SUV may see only a small price increase. Currently, the Brezza is priced between Rs 8.26 lakh and Rs 12.86 lakh (ex-showroom).