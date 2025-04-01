Waiting For Mahindra XUV700 Electric (XEV 7e)? Check Launch Timeline & Other Details

Mahindra XUV700 Electric (XEV 7e): Mahindra & Mahindra introduced its first born-electric SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, last year. Now, the company is preparing to expand the lineup by introducing the XEV 7e, the electric version of the XUV700. It is expected to arrive in the second half of 2025. Before the official launch, leaked images have revealed some key design details of the SUV. Here’s what we know so far:

The leaked images suggest that the Mahindra XEV 7e will have design elements borrowed from the XEV 9e, while retaining the original essence of the regular XUV700. At the front, it features LED headlamps split setup, inverted L-shaped connected LED DRLs, and a blacked-out grille.

The SUV will have aero-optimized alloy wheels instead of regular ones. It will also come with flush-fitting door handles like the XUV700, contrast-colored ORVMs, new skid plates, and LED light bars. The cabin will have a dual-tone Black and White theme with White seat upholstery, as seen in spy images.

It will get a three-screen setup, similar to the XEV 9e. One screen will be for the driver, another for infotainment, and the third for the front passenger. The two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated ‘infinity’ logo will remain the same as the XUV700.

It is expected to get a VisionX HUD, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, a panoramic sunroof, powered front seats with memory function, a tyre pressure monitoring system, an electronic parking brake, level 2 ADAS and more.

The XEV 7e is expected to share its powertrain with the XEV 9e, which comes with two battery options – 59kWh and 79kWh – offering a claimed range of 542km and 656km, respectively. It may also get an optional AWD system.