Want a Honda City automatic with ADAS? THIS variant costs less than you think

New Delhi: Honda's latest update to the City sedan has brought fresh styling, new equipment and a revised variant lineup. Among the available options, the V variant is likely to attract buyers looking for a balance between price and features.

Sitting just above the entry-level SV trim, it is also the most affordable version of the updated City to offer both the CVT automatic gearbox and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The fifth-generation Honda City recently received its second mid-cycle update in India and is now offered in five broad variants - SV, V, ZX, ZX Plus and ZX Plus Hybrid. While the higher variants add more premium touches, the V trim packs a long list of equipment without pushing the price too far into premium territory.

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Familiar design with a few extra touches

On the outside, the City V features the refreshed design introduced with the latest facelift. The sedan gets auto LED projector headlamps and LED daytime running lights, features that are available from the base variant itself. One visual detail missing on the V trim is the connecting positioning lamp placed between the revised DRLs.

The front grille comes finished in black, while the redesigned bumper features a honeycomb-style garnish that gives the sedan a sharper appearance. Along the sides, Honda has equipped the V variant with body-coloured door handles, body-coloured outside rear-view mirrors and a shark-fin antenna. LED turn indicators integrated into the ORVMs are also included.

The biggest visual upgrade over the SV variant comes in the form of 15-inch silver-finished alloy wheels. Buyers looking for larger 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels will need to move up to the ZX or ZX Plus variants.

At the rear, the V trim receives the same Z-shaped wraparound LED tail lamps offered across the lineup. The boot-lid spoiler and gloss-black trim piece on the tailgate are reserved for higher variants. The bumper, however, carries a honeycomb-pattern garnish similar to the one seen at the front.

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The updated Honda City is available in six single-tone colour options, including a newly introduced black exterior shade.

Cabin built for comfort and everyday use

Inside, the V variant comes with a dual-tone black and beige interior theme. Fabric seat upholstery is used instead of the leatherette seats available on higher trims. Honda has added gloss-black accents on the steering wheel and a leather-wrapped gear lever to give the cabin a more premium feel.

The sedan also gets chrome-finished inside door handles, front and rear centre armrests, dual cupholders in the centre console and additional cupholders in the rear armrest. Everyday convenience features include front map lamps, a cabin lamp, a passenger-side vanity mirror and a boot lamp.

Charging options include USB ports at the front and two Type-C USB ports for rear passengers.

ADAS and automatic gearbox at a more accessible price

One of the biggest highlights of the V variant is its equipment list. Honda offers an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a four-speaker audio system, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, a height-adjustable driver's seat and push-button start-stop functionality.

Buyers choosing the CVT version also get paddle shifters.

Safety equipment is extensive for the segment. The V variant comes with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill-start assist, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child-seat mounts, a rear parking camera and a rear defogger.

It is also the most affordable variant in the City range to feature Honda's Level-2 ADAS package, which has become an increasingly sought-after feature among sedan buyers.

Engine options and pricing

Powering the Honda City V is a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 121PS and 145Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a six-speed manual transmission and a CVT automatic gearbox.

Honda also offers a strong-hybrid version of the City that combines the same petrol engine with an electric motor setup. The hybrid system develops a combined output of 126PS and 253Nm while delivering a claimed fuel efficiency of 27.26kmpl. This powertrain, however, is available only in the top-spec ZX Plus Hybrid variant.

The Honda City V is priced at Rs 13.30 lakh for the manual version and Rs 14.30 lakh for the CVT automatic (both ex-showroom). Across the range, prices extend from Rs 12 lakh to Rs 21 lakh.

In the midsize sedan segment, the updated City continues to compete with the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

For buyers who want an automatic gearbox, a comprehensive safety package and a healthy feature list without stepping into the top end of the lineup, the V variant makes a strong case for itself.