Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3019108https://zeenews.india.com/auto/watch-1200-hp-ev-drifts-at-213-kmph-video-leaves-fans-shocked-3019108.html
NewsAutoWatch: 1,200+ hp EV drifts at 213 kmph, VIDEO leaves fans shocked
AUTO NEWS

Watch: 1,200+ hp EV drifts at 213 kmph, VIDEO leaves fans shocked

Fastest electric car drift record: Guinness World Records has released a video showing China's GAC Hyptec SSR setting a new world record for the fastest drift by an electric car.

Written By Lakshya Rana|Last Updated: Feb 20, 2026, 10:46 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Watch: 1,200+ hp EV drifts at 213 kmph, VIDEO leaves fans shockedImage Source- Guinness World Records

GAC Hyptec SSR fastest drift record: Guinness World Records has released a video showing China's GAC Hyptec SSR setting a new world record for the fastest drift by an electric car. The EV reached an incredible speed of 213.523 kmph while drifting. Professional driver Jason Ye, also known as Ye Zhicheng, performed the run. He kept the car sliding sideways with sharp control at speeds above 132 mph.

The clip shared by Guinness World Records quickly went viral on social media. The Instagram reel has gained millions of views. It shows the black electric car drifting across the track like a scene from an action film. The record attempt took place in Beijing, China, on 29 October 2025.

This new record beats the previous mark of 207.996 kmph set in 2022 by Zhao Junfeng in a Zeekr EV. During the attempt, Jason Ye kept a drift angle of more than 30 degrees for over 50 meters. He maintained the control and grip through out the run. 

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Officials from Guangzhou Automobile Group Aion confirmed that all Guinness rules were followed. Independent measurers were present during the controlled test session.

The Hyptec SSR seen in the video uses a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system. It has one motor at the front and two at the rear. Together, they produce over 900 kW, which is around 1,224 horsepower. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 251 kmph.

Notably, the overall fastest drift record is still held by Masato Kawabata, who achieved 304.96 kmph in a Nissan GT-R Nismo (ICE-powered car) in 2016.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Lakshya Rana

Lakshya Rana has 10 years of experience in journalism. He leads the mobility (Automobile, Aviation, Railways & Road Infrastructure) and tech sections (Gadget, Mobiles, latest technology trends ... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Balochistan
Pak: Chilling plea of a son with disabled father as execution deadline looms
West Bengal SIR
SC appoints judicial officers for West Bengal SIR
electronics
Best 20000mAh Fast Charging Power Banks for Travel & Work
Bandar
Bobby Deol & Anurag Kashyap’s Bandar’ gets theatrical release date
Sanya Malhotra
‘A Very Special Moment’: Sanya Malhotra performing on 70th Filmfare awards
India's foreign exchange
India's forex surges by $8.663 billion to reach all-time high of $725.727 bn
viral trending
Tractor lying in scrap sold as antique for Rs 1.25 Cr after video goes viral
Raj Kundra
Raj Kundra granted bail in Rs 150 crore bitcoin scam case
men t-shirt
Best Men’s T-Shirts 2026: Oversized & Slim Casual Picks
Board of Peace
Trump commands school-boy stunt for Pakistan PM at 2026 Board of Peace summit