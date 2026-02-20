Watch: 1,200+ hp EV drifts at 213 kmph, VIDEO leaves fans shocked

GAC Hyptec SSR fastest drift record: Guinness World Records has released a video showing China's GAC Hyptec SSR setting a new world record for the fastest drift by an electric car. The EV reached an incredible speed of 213.523 kmph while drifting. Professional driver Jason Ye, also known as Ye Zhicheng, performed the run. He kept the car sliding sideways with sharp control at speeds above 132 mph.

The clip shared by Guinness World Records quickly went viral on social media. The Instagram reel has gained millions of views. It shows the black electric car drifting across the track like a scene from an action film. The record attempt took place in Beijing, China, on 29 October 2025.

This new record beats the previous mark of 207.996 kmph set in 2022 by Zhao Junfeng in a Zeekr EV. During the attempt, Jason Ye kept a drift angle of more than 30 degrees for over 50 meters. He maintained the control and grip through out the run.

Officials from Guangzhou Automobile Group Aion confirmed that all Guinness rules were followed. Independent measurers were present during the controlled test session.

The Hyptec SSR seen in the video uses a tri-motor all-wheel-drive system. It has one motor at the front and two at the rear. Together, they produce over 900 kW, which is around 1,224 horsepower. The car can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 1.9 seconds. Its top speed is limited to 251 kmph.

Notably, the overall fastest drift record is still held by Masato Kawabata, who achieved 304.96 kmph in a Nissan GT-R Nismo (ICE-powered car) in 2016.