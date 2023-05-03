Watch: Police Officer Barely Survives Horrible Road Accident In US, Video Goes Viral

Videos of road accidents often grab attention online. Adding to the series, a video of a routine traffic stop by a US Police officer turning into a life-threatening accident is going viral on social media. The horrific road accident recorded on a police camera shows an out-of-control car drifting toward and crashing into an officer's car. The incident occurred in Fairfax County, Virginia. The video of the incident was shared on Facebook by the police department, along with the details of the incident.

Based on the information shared on Facebook, the incident occurred on May 1 in the first half of the day. This is when the patrol officer was inspecting a 2012 BMW 750 Series. Sharing the details, the police department wrote, "The 17-year-old driver of a black 2018 BMW M3 was travelling northbound on Fairfax County Parkway at a high rate of speed when he lost control. The BMW spun around and crossed the median, striking the community member's vehicle and then the officer's vehicle. The officer was struck and nearly killed."

After the incident, the adult driver of the BMW 750 Series at the time of the traffic check was brought to the hospital with minor injuries that were not life-threatening and has since been discharged. The officer sustained minor wounds. Both the two passengers and the young driver of the BMW M3 suffered minor wounds. The young person driving the other car was accused of irresponsible driving.

The Facebook post further says, "We are relieved this crash did not result in a tragedy. This is an important reminder that life can change in an instant. It is the driver's responsibility to drive safely and arrive safely. Parents and guardians should consider using this video as an opportunity to have a conversation with their teen drivers about how their driving behaviour can affect the lives of others."