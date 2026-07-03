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Water entered in your motorcycle's exhaust while washing? Here're 5 easy fixes

A small amount of water inside the exhaust pipe is generally harmless. Modern motorcycle exhaust systems are designed to let moisture drain or evaporate once the engine reaches operating temperature.

Written BySaurav Suman
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 02:13 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 02:13 PM IST
Water entered in your motorcycle's exhaust while washing? Here're 5 easy fixes
Image Credit: magnific

About the Author

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman

Saurav Suman is a technology and automobiles writer at Zee News English, focusing on smartphones, electric vehicles (EVs), car launches, gadgets, utility, and consumer technology. He creates SEO-friendly news stories, conducts car and smartphone comparisons, and writes unique feature stories and explainers that help readers make informed decisions. His work blends speed, accuracy, and clarity for a growing digital audience. He can be reached at: Saurav.suman@India.com.

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