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"We are all waiting" for final AAIB report on AI-171 crash: Civil Aviation Minister

In an Interim Statement on the progress of the investigation into the accident, AAIB said that over the past year, the investigation team has undertaken an extensive and rigorous examination of all relevant technical, operational, organisational and human factors associated with the accident.

Published: Jun 15, 2026, 12:40 PM IST|Updated: Jun 15, 2026, 12:40 PM IST
"We are all waiting" for final AAIB report on AI-171 crash: Civil Aviation Minister
Image Credit: &quot;We are all waiting&quot; for final AAIB report on AI-171 crash: Civil Aviation Minister

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