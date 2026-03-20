Car wipers not working properly? Here’s how to fix it to improve visibility in rain

How to fix car wipers: Many enjoy driving during rainy days, but it can quickly become stressful when your car’s wipers fail to clear the windshield properly. What should be a simple safety feature can turn into a major visibility issue, especially during heavy downpours. Ignoring faulty wipers is one of the most common mistakes drivers make during the rainy season.

Over time, wiper blades wear out due to constant exposure to heat, dust, and rain. The rubber edge can crack, harden, or lose flexibility, making it difficult to wipe water evenly. This often leads to streaks, patches, or blurry vision on the windshield. Dirt and oil buildup on the glass can also reduce the effectiveness of wipers, even if the blades are new.

Simple things you can do

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Before heading out, drivers should inspect their wiper blades closely. If the rubber appears damaged or leaves streaks after use, it may be time for a replacement. Cleaning the blades with a damp cloth can sometimes improve performance by removing dust and grime. It is also important to ensure that the windshield washer fluid is filled, as dry wiping can damage both the glass and the blades.

Don’t ignore the windshield

A dirty windshield is another common reason for poor wiper performance. Dust, pollution, and oily residues can create a thin layer that spreads when wiped. Using a proper glass cleaner regularly can maintain clear visibility. It is also advised to use cleaners, as plain water may not effectively remove stubborn dirt.

(Also Read: India weather today: Is your car ready to go out on rainy days? 5 road safety tips to follow during bad weather)

When to replace your wipers

Most car manufacturers recommend replacing wiper blades every six months to a year, depending on usage and weather conditions. If you hear squeaking noises, notice uneven wiping, or see visible damage, it is best to replace them immediately. Wipers play a crucial role in road safety.

With the monsoon and rainy days approaching, maintaining clear visibility is essential for safe driving. Properly functioning wipers not only improve your view of the road but also help you react quickly to unexpected situations. You must check your wipers before going out on rainy days to ensure overall safety.